Freeform is letting go of Good Trouble and Cruel Summer.

Long-running The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble will end after its fifth season, and Cruel Summer will not return after its second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellations of both series could be a shift by parent company Disney to focus less on scripted programming, which can be expensive, or at least, more than Disney is willing to pay as more networks and screeners are cutting costs. The two series were the last of Freeform’s scripted content.

The Hollywood Reporter cites sources who say that Freeform’s executives wanted to bring back the two series, but the series’ ratings “didn’t justify the costs of doing so–especially as Disney looks to cut costs by another $2 billion–and as most viewers watch the network’s programming on Hulu.”

What does this mean for the network going forward? Does it mean the network is getting out of scripted fare?

Currently, Freeform has not made any indication about its future plans, but of note, Disney’s deal with Charter Communications saw Freeform lose access to almost 15 million households in September.