A new eight-episode installment of Goosebumps is in the works.

Disney has greenlit Goosebumps for a second season. Based upon R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series of the same name, the second season of Goosebumps will have a brand-new story, setting and cast.

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.”

The second season of Goosebumps will document a pair of teenage siblings who discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery revolving around five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world,” says Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Like when you cracked open a new book in the ‘Goosebumps’ series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey.”

The first season starred Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman and Erin O’Malley.