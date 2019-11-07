Activist, actress and model Gracie Cartier has teamed up with +Life Media on a new talk show, What’s The Jeuge. According to a press release, the show, launching on March 18, will feature Cartier exploring issues that matter most to her, with a commitment to challenging societal norms and embracing authenticity.

Here’s everything to know about the show:

‘What’s The Jeuge’ will highlight people and topics that deserve attention

As a Black trans woman whose life mission is to destigmatize HIV and empower authenticity, Cartier aims to amplify voices that often go unheard—particularly within the Black LGBTQ+ community. The show will cover topics such as facial feminization surgery, gender-affirming care, and the importance of living as one’s most authentic self.

“This show speaks to the fact that my journey toward authenticity has been multifaceted. As someone who has been impacted by so many forms of stigma, I am dedicated to the fight to end HIV stigma and appreciate the platform +Life has given me to speak my truth,” Cartier said in a statement. “Earnest, authentic, and nuanced discourse is the only way forward, and I am so proud of What’s The Jeuge for embodying that.”

Who will appear on the show?

The inaugural season will feature guests such as +Life host Karl Schmid, Emmy-nominated makeup artist Rodney Jon, psychic Shirley Lipner, alternative and holistic health expert Kyle Tennyson, Emmy-winning producer Michael Bellavia, and artist Saturn, aka the Green Queen.

“The entire +Life family is immensely proud of the content being produced by What’s The Jeuge,” Schmid said in a statement shared with Blavity. “Destigmatizing narratives and challenging societal norms are at the forefront of her tremendous work. It is rare that the media speaks to the intersectional challenges faced by a Black transgender woman who happens to be thriving with such authenticity and vulnerability. +Life couldn’t be more excited for the release.”

Where to watch ‘What’s The Jeuge’

Viewers can catch the series starting March 18 on +Life’s website. New episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays. Additionally, new episodes of +Life TV will air on ABC Localish soon.