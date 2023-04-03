“Continue being a bad b**ch. Nobody can tell y’all a motherf**king thing,” she told Out in her message to transgender people. “They/them/him/her/she/he whatever, you are that. F**k what anybody say. And still write it on the paper. If they take it off the paper, write that b**ch in there.”

Her words of encouragement come as President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders restricting the rights of transgender people in the U.S. So far, Trump has signed a “gender order” requiring the federal government to only recognize sex and not gender, another executive order prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports and a third order prohibiting federal funding of transition-related health care for anyone under 19.