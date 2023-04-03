Rapper JT had some words of support for the trans people on Sunday. She walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards and gave media outlets some interviews for the occasion.
“Continue being a bad b**ch. Nobody can tell y’all a motherf**king thing,” she told Out in her message to transgender people. “They/them/him/her/she/he whatever, you are that. F**k what anybody say. And still write it on the paper. If they take it off the paper, write that b**ch in there.”
Her words of encouragement come as President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders restricting the rights of transgender people in the U.S. So far, Trump has signed a “gender order” requiring the federal government to only recognize sex and not gender, another executive order prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports and a third order prohibiting federal funding of transition-related health care for anyone under 19.
JT has been a longtime open ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Her 2024 song “Alter Ego” with Doechii was featured in a lip-sync battle during an episode of season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
JT and Doechii released two music videos to accompany the song.
“You know when you have a song for so long, you get sick of hearing it? So I didn’t really like it, and I was just sitting one day. I was like, ‘You know who would slide on this? Somebody unexpected.’ There was a lot of names that was thrown out, but I was like, ‘No. JT.’ Because you balance it out,” Doechii said in an interview with JT for Interview magazine. “It’s something about your essence and your energy. You literally made me re-love this song all over again.”
JT said she was “shook” when she first received the track.
“I was like, how am I gonna match this energy? She came on there with something new to me, and the energy was like whoa. As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Can I do this? Can I do this?’” she told Out. “I think we meshed together so well. We made an amazing record. We had so much fun going back into the studio to perfect the record and do the music videos. We put so much into our tea. That’s why I’m so happy she’s getting all the recognition now, because she deserved it. And I’m so proud of her.”
The rapper also teased new music and said the producer Arca would be on the project and that a track titled “Paradise” would be released next.
“That’s my b**ch. You know what, ARCA’s going to be on my album,” JT told the news outlet. “You know what, you’re gonna get me in trouble with my fans. They want ‘Paradise’ so bad, and that record is amazing. Y’all should actually hear the finished product of ‘Paradise’ and what ARCA actually did to that record and how it transitions, because it don’t stay the same. It takes you to five different places.”