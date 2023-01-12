Surprise! Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance are leading a new, mysterious Ryan Murphy project.

Nash, a Golden Globe winner for Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will star in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie. The all-text teaser had a surprise drop Friday, with Nash-Betts’ character saying that darkness is surrounding the world. Both Vance and Nash are frequent collaborators with Murphy.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now,” she can be heard saying. “There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world–a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”

She continues, “You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed,’ that ‘things are getting better,’ ‘there’s never been a better time to be alive!’ But it’s not getting better! Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me.”

There aren’t any details as to what Grotesquerie is about, but due to its name and since it’s expected to debut in the fall, it can be surmised that the series will be full of spookiness.

The series is also set to star Vance, who also starred in Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Lesley Manville.

Watch the teaser below.