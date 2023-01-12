The cast of grown-ish is celebrating the 100th episode of the black-ish spinoff, and Shadow and Act has an exclusive featurette from Freeform about the milestone.

The cast, led by Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi, talk about how amazing it is to have 100 episodes of the show that serves as a modern-day reinvention of popular college-set series like A Different World. Scribner, in fact, called the milestone “surreal.” The featurette also shows some clips from the on-set celebration the cast and crew had of their 100th episode.

Check out the exclusive video below. The 100th episode airs on Freeform April 17 and the next day on Hulu.

Grown-ish follows Scribner’s character Marcus as he follows in his older sister Zoey’s (Shahidi) footsteps in college and “transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.” The sixth and final season also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani.