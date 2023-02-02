The sixth and last season of Grown-ish centers on Marcus Scribner’s Andre Johnson Jr., also known as Junior, as he gets ready to graduate and embark on his adult life.

The final season stars Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Taylor, Justine Skye, Tara Raani and Yara Shahidi.

This season will feature guest stars Malcolm Jamal Warner, who will play Darnell, Doug’s dad; Rich Paul, who will play himself; and Druski, who will reprise the role of Brock. They join previously announced guest stars who will also make appearances, including Kelly Rowland, Latto, Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals.

Original cast members Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat and Luka Sabbat are also returning to guest star.

Craig Doyle is the showrunner for the sixth season. ABC Signature produces the series, with Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok all serving as executive producers.

This season, grown-ish will commemorate the release of its 100th episode. Episode 613, “California Love,” will premiere on Freeform on April 17.

Watch the trailer below: