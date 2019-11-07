Freeform’s black-ish spinoff, grown-ish came to a close after a six-season long run on Wednesday, and it finally answered the penultimate episode’s cliffhanger ending. In case you missed it, last week’s lead up to the finale left protagonist Zoey (Yara Shahidi) running away after a romantic proposal from her long time beau Aaron (Trevor Jackson). She turns to friends Nomi (Emily Arlook), Ana (Francia Raisa), Vivek (Jordan Buhat) and others to figure out what to do, and her decision may suprise fans.

According to TV Insider, the finale also saw Johnson’s other love interest, Luka (Luka Sabbat) to rekindle their relationship, somewhat halfheartedly. He opted to tell her his feelings via FaceTime, but Zoey shut it down, describing them as “long distance pals.” All the while, Zoey is avoiding Aaron.

Until Zoey’s younger brother Junior’s graduation boat party, where the will-they-won’t-they couple are forced to figure out where they stand. Zoey tells Aaron that she’s been woking on being “less selfish and a “more balanced person.” She also confessed that she “freaked out” when he popped the question, and apologized for her initial response.

“All I know is, the only version of me that’s any good at all is the one that’s trying to figure life out with you. Aaron, I don’t want a life without you,” Zoey said, to which Aaron responded, “I don’t have one without you.”

Zoey then asked Aaron if marriage was still on the table. He promptly went down on one knee and proposed again, this time using Junior’s class ring. Zoey joined him on bended knee and said, “Only if you marry me, Aaron Jackson.”

Thankfully, fans didn’t wait to imagine what a Zoey/Aaron wedding would look like, as they got right to it. They tied the knot right there at Junior’s graduation party in front of most of the grown-ish fam. The episode ended with the happy couple and their loved ones dancing the night away, and celebrating how far they’ve all come.