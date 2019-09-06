Gucci Mane has let go of nearly all the artists under his 1017 Records label. The Atlanta native revealed the news in an Instagram clip, saying Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are the only artists making him money.

“What’s up, y’all? Listen, I wanted to make this announcement on 1017 yesterday,” he said in the video. “I just seen my statement and my [profits and losses] with all my artists. You know, it’s a whole bunch of shake up and a whole s**t show in the industry right now. When I look at my [profits and losses], and me being a businessman, I think I’m going to have to release almost all my artists, except Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.”