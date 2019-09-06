Gucci Mane has let go of nearly all the artists under his 1017 Records label. The Atlanta native revealed the news in an Instagram clip, saying Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are the only artists making him money.
“What’s up, y’all? Listen, I wanted to make this announcement on 1017 yesterday,” he said in the video. “I just seen my statement and my [profits and losses] with all my artists. You know, it’s a whole bunch of shake up and a whole s**t show in the industry right now. When I look at my [profits and losses], and me being a businessman, I think I’m going to have to release almost all my artists, except Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.”
Vibe reported that Gucci Mane’s label, originally known as 1017 Brick Squad, was founded in 2007. It has launched the careers of Waka Flocka Flame and OJ Da Juiceman. After rebranding to 1017 Records in 2020, the label signed new artists Pooh Sheisty, Big Scarr, Foogiano, Hotboy Wes, K Shiday, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Roboy.
Since then, the label has seen some unexpected turns. Two artists, Big Scarr and Enchanting, died in the past two years. Another setback unfolded in 2021 when Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison for removing his ankle monitor, per XXL Mag. A year later, Pooh received a five-year sentence for a gun conspiracy conviction, according to Billboard.
In his Instagram video, Gucci Mane said his latest decision is the best option for all involved.
“This is a decision I didn’t want to make. I thought about it. I could keep all of them under the contract, but I said f**k it,” he said. “Let’s just make the unselfish decision and let them take their talents elsewhere. I already reached out to them and to their lawyers and let them know they’re free to take their talents elsewhere. I’m still looking for new talent to pair with Pooh and Foo. And I wish them the best.”
Gucci Maine’s 1017 label honors the date he married his wife Keyshia Ka’oir. The couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary.
“1017 isn’t just about a label it’s always been about family,” Gucci Mane wrote in a celebratory post. “Happy 7 year wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife @keyshiakaoir Thank you for being in my corner thru the good and bad! Love you 4L.”