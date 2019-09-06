Wanda Smith, Atlanta‘s popular radio personality, died on Saturday, a day after celebrating her 58th birthday. Smith became an icon in her city while spending more than two decades in the radio business.
Beginning in 1998, she worked as a co-host on the Frank and Wanda In The Morning Show for V-103, which was then known as WVEE-FM, per Fox 5. The station parted ways with her in 2019.
The Atlanta entertainer also made her name as a comedian. In addition to writing for the Def Comedy Jam TV series and for BET’s Comicview, Smith performed weekly at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. She also made appearances in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Witness Protection.
She also notably went viral several years ago for an interview segment with Katt Williams.
Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Atlanta’s V-103 radio, expressed his condolences in a statement posted to the station’s Instagram page.
“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Caffey wrote.
Like many of Smith’s fans, Caffey said she “brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community.”
“Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without,” he said. “Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars. We will Miss You.”
V-103 planned a tribute for Smith during Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley on Sunday.
“We will be taking time out to pay tribute to this V-103 icon,” the station stated. “Please tune in then call in and share your stories and experiences as we pay homage one of the best to ever hit the Atlanta airwaves. Rest easy Wanda. We love you, and we will miss you dearly.”
Smith took a break from radio from 2012 to 2018, per Marca. She came back to V-103 shortly before she was ousted.
Smith now leaves behind her husband LaMorris Sellers and her three children. The cause of death hasn’t been revealed.