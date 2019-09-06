The Atlanta entertainer also made her name as a comedian. In addition to writing for the Def Comedy Jam TV series and for BET’s Comicview, Smith performed weekly at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. She also made appearances in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Witness Protection.

She also notably went viral several years ago for an interview segment with Katt Williams.

Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Atlanta’s V-103 radio, expressed his condolences in a statement posted to the station’s Instagram page.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Caffey wrote.

Like many of Smith’s fans, Caffey said she “brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community.”

“Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without,” he said. “Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars. We will Miss You.”