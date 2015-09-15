Halle Bailey‘s latest film role is in the upcoming thriller film The Line, which also stars Alex Wolff, the late Angus Cloud, Austin Abrams and more, and the trailer just dropped.

The cast also includes Lewis Pullman, Bo Mitchell, Cheri Oteri, Scoot McNairy, Denise Richards and John Malkovich.

The Line, the debut narrative feature of writer and director Ethan Berger, first premiered back in 2023 at the Tribeca Festival. It is described as “a campus thriller that plunges into the dangerous world of college fraternities and blind adherence to tradition.”

Here’s the synopsis:

Alex Wolff stars as Tom, a scholarship student desperate to break free from his working-class background who is charmed by the prestigious KNA fraternity’s promises of high social status and alumni connections that open doors. But upon beginning a romance with Annabelle (Halle Bailey), a classmate outside of his social circle, and the manipulative schemes of his fraternity president (Lewis Pullman) unfolding during the hazing of new members, Tom finds himself ensnared in a perilous game of ambition and loyalty.

Alex Russek co-wrote the script with Berger. Producers for the film are Alexandre Dauman, Jack Parker, Adam Paulsen and Lije Sarki. Executive producers are Taylor Grant, Zack Purdo, Ramanan Sivalingam, Dustin Zhang, Magnus Rausing, Ryan Alexander, Stacey Grant, Jay Van Hoy and Marc Porterfield.

Watch the trailer below:

The film opens in select theaters on Oct. 18 via Utopia before expanding on Oct. 23.