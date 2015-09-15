Universal is continuing to stack its upcoming Pharrell-inspired musical film, adding Halle Bailey to star opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr. and recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

As multiple trade publications report, Bailey’s character details, as well details about the other characters, are still being kept under wraps. Michael Gondry is the director and Williams is producing.

The film is said to be a “coming-of-age musical set in 1977 Virginia Beach,” and the storyline will take inspiration from Williams’ childhood “growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.” Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson are the screenwriters.

Williams will produce alongside Mimi Valdés via their production company i am OTHER. Gil Netter will also produce via his self-titled production company Gil Netter Productions.

Bailey was recently seen on the big screen in a sizable role in last year’s The Color Purple and she also toplined Disney’s The Little Mermaid.