The new trailer for the Lionsgate film Never Let Go sees Halle Berry continuing to dive into some scary territory.

The trailer shows her as a mother who is doing whatever she can to keep her family safe in a world that has been taken over by evil forces. But her intentions are up for debate once one of her sons starts questioning her intentions.

According to the official synopsis:

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

The film is written by KC Couglin and Ryan Grassby and directed by Alexandre Aja.

Aja produces with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine. Berry serves as an executive producer with Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow and Connor DiGregorio.

Never Let Go comes to theaters Sept. 20.