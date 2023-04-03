“I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone,” Berry to Entertainment Weekly in an oral history on the film with cast and crew for the upcoming anniversary. “All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it.”

Catwoman has been reinvented numerous times, but this film was intended to be distinct from its predecessors. The movie premiered in theaters on July 23, 2003, featuring Berry as Patience Phillips, a cosmetics employee who dies and is subsequently reborn as Catwoman.

While the character is typically associated with films centered around male protagonists, the 53-year-old found it refreshing to introduce a modern twist that champions women.

“The beauty of doing it was because it wasn’t in the Batman universe,” Berry told EW. “Men, historically, get to have big franchises that revolve around them. This was an opportunity to be forward-thinking, pushing that envelope for women. Why can’t we have our own superhero movie that revolves around us and our universe?”