A former top casting director for the Hallmark Channel filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the company, alleging that she lost her job because of her age and that a programming executive targeted other prominent stars for being “too old” to maintain the company’s image.
A Hallmark executive pushed for younger talent.
According to Variety, Penny Perry, 79, filed the suit on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited how Hallmark treated her, other staff members and recurring talent Holly Robinson Peete, 60, and Lacey Chabert, 42, who an executive singled out for several reasons.
In the suit, Hallmark Executive VP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly referred to both Peete and Chabert as “old people,” claiming they no longer fit the image she wanted for the channel and that “old talent” needed to be “replaced.” The pair have starred in various Christmas movies and shows on the channel, per Variety.
“Lacey’s getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older,” Hamilton Daly allegedly said.
She also mentioned Robinson Peete and said, “No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore,” the suit states.
Why was Perry dismissed from her role at Hallmark?
Hallmark reportedly fired Perry in April after nearly 10 years with the company. According to the suit, Hamilton Daly allegedly told her she was “too long in the tooth” and wanted her removed to make room for “new talent.”
Perry, an industry veteran for several decades, was also allegedly informed by the executive that they wanted someone familiar with “younger talent.”
“Our leading ladies are aging out,” Hamilton Daly said, according to the suit.
Attorneys from Schein Law Group and Sherman Law Corporation are representing Perry and stated in the lawsuit that Hallmark mistreated their client, who has lived with multiple sclerosis for the past 20 years.
“In Ms. Perry’s case, there was no happy ending, and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark,“ the complaint obtained by Deadline stated. “Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment, and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being.”
The complaint cites discrimination, defamation and wrongful termination against Hallmark.
Hallmark responds to the allegations
“Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media,“ the statement reads, according to Deadline.
Robinson Peete and Chabert have not commented publicly about the lawsuit and the now-controversial remarks from Hamilton Daly.
Hollywood veteran Robinson Peete has enjoyed an extensive career spanning nearly 30 years. In addition to her writing and producing credits, she produces and hosts the new season of Queens Court, which premiered on Oct. 6 on Peacock.
Chabert stars in a new Hallmark series titled Celebrations with Lacey Chabert and appears in the 2024 film The Christmas Quest. She also has an upcoming holiday film with Netflix called Hot Frosty.