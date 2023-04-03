A Hallmark executive pushed for younger talent.

According to Variety, Penny Perry, 79, filed the suit on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited how Hallmark treated her, other staff members and recurring talent Holly Robinson Peete, 60, and Lacey Chabert, 42, who an executive singled out for several reasons.

In the suit, Hallmark Executive VP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly referred to both Peete and Chabert as “old people,” claiming they no longer fit the image she wanted for the channel and that “old talent” needed to be “replaced.” The pair have starred in various Christmas movies and shows on the channel, per Variety.

“Lacey’s getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older,” Hamilton Daly allegedly said.

She also mentioned Robinson Peete and said, “No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore,” the suit states.