Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer for the second season of Peacock‘s Queens Court.

The show premieres on Oct. 6 and will follow LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London “Deelishis” Charles, and as the logline states “the Queens are on a journey to find true love and their forever partners amongst a new batch of 22 eligible men.”

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete also return as hosts, “guiding the Queens on their quest to find men who can handle their fame and success.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Queens Court is back with new celebrity queens – LisaRaye, K. Michelle and London ‘Deelishis’ Charles – as they embark on a journey to find their forever partners. Even with success, fame and fortune, the one area they have not ruled is matters of the heart. In this era of self-discovery, these Queens are opening their hearts to find their Kings amongst 22 confident, successful men. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return to guide the new Queens as they let go of the past, embrace new connections, and look for their happily ever after.

The series is executive produced by Will Packer and Richard Brown of Will Packer Media, Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment, and Leola Westbrook-Lawrence.

All 10 episodes will drop on premiere day. In a new change for this year, the episodes will also air weekly following The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo.

Watch the trailer below: