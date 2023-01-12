Dune director Denis Villeneuve has been hired to carry on the James Bond legacy as director.

Amazon MGM Studios has chosen Villeneuve to direct the next Bond film, which the company hopes to have out by 2028. Villeneuve was up against directors Edward Berger, Jonathan Nolan, Paul King and Edward Wright, but was able to beat out the rest.

Who will play James Bond in the Denis Villeneuve film?

Variety reports that insiders claim Amazon and Bond producers are looking for a British actor under 30 years of age to be the next Bond. Those choices currently include Tom Holland (who is, coincidentally, engaged to Dune star Zendaya), Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi, even though Elordi is technically Australian.

Is Idris Elba out of the running for Bond?

The focus on age takes several fan favorites for the role out of contention, including 52-year-old Idris Elba, who is not only too old, but also has stated several times about how he hasn’t been interested in becoming 007.

For now, no more news is out regarding the future of the Bond franchise, but with Villeneuve on board and Holland rumored, could this mean we could see Zendaya join the team eventually? No one knows, but it doesn’t hurt to hope.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the favorite to replace James Bond?

Prior to the news that Villeneuve would be helming the pick, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been recently and often regarded as one of the top picks for the role. Theo James and Henry Cavil have also been picks. But the three of them, considering the news of the direction of the film, likely skew too old for the project now. Aaron Pierre was a name that also popped up after his turns in Rebel Ridge and more.

What will be Denis Villeneuve’s next movie?

His next movie is Dune: Messiah, expected to hit theaters in late 2026.