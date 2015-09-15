The Harry Potter series at HBO continues to make key additions to its cast.

This time, several actors have been cast in roles of the Malfoy family, the Dursleys, Molly Weasley and more.

Katherine Parkinson has been cast as Molly Weasley. The Malfoy family will include Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy. New Hogwarts students include Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will play Petunia and Vernon Dursley, respectively. Bertie Carvel has also joined the cast as Cornelius Fudge.

Previously announced ‘Harry Potter’ cast members

The actors join the previously cast actors that are in the ensemble, including leads Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other cast members are John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

What to know about the HBO adaptation so far

The series is described as “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod executive produces and directs multiple episodes. The series is from HBO, in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Other executive producers are J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films.