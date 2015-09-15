HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has finally cast the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

The trio will be played by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Their casting comes after HBO cast a wide net for the leads and said they would be committed to inclusive, diverse, casting. McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout take on the iconic roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the film franchise.

In a statement, showrunner/executive producer Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod said, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Gardiner once said that 32,000 children had sent in audition tapes.

Who else is a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ cast so far?

The three young actors join previously announced stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in series regular roles. Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch have been cast in guest/recurring roles.

What to expect from HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

The current, brief logline only states that “the series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

Written and executive produced by Gardiner, Mylod directs multiple episodes and also executive produces. The series is from HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Other executive producers are J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.