Is Netflix‘s Dead Boy Detectives officially over? A big update on the cult-favorite Netflix series was revealed on Monday.

The decision comes after many fans have speculated over the show’s fate the streamer since it first debuted back in April on Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives canceled after just one season at Netflix

Variety confirmed Friday in an exclusive report that Dead Boy Detectives had been canceled.

No word has been given on the reasoning for the cancellation, but Variety notes it had a strong start in the Netflix Top 10 English TV charts, “but managed just 3.1 million views in its first three days of availability.” It had a 92 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

All about Dead Boy Detectives

The show was initially set at Max back in 2021 and then moved to Netflix in 2023 after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, citing that the show wouldn’t be in the landscape of their new DC content.

Despite this, it was a part of The Sandman universe at Netflix and had interconnectivity with that series, as it was also based on material created by Neil Gaiman that is a DC Comics property.

Dead Boy Detectives starred George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage and David Iacono.

Here was the show’s official synopsis:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

Meet Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Nelson) and her friend Niko (Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

The series was produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz were the showrunners, and it was developed for television by Yockey. Executive producers were Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Neil Gaiman. The series was based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Matt Wagner.