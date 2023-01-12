Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt are exploring love while running for their lives in the upcoming Valentine’s Day horror film, Heart Eyes.

The film follows a terrorized couple that is hunted by a killer with glowing red heart eyes. The murderer only strikes on Valentine’s Day, turning a night of romance into a night of terror.

Gooding told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum during our cast interview that his character, Jay, is a true romantic—even if it means risking his own life.

“The relationship I have with Jay is one of mutual understanding—that leading with love first, in love and in life, is the only way I know how to be,” he said. “There is the hope that giving myself completely to a circumstance or a feeling shows a level of commitment and onus I take over my relationships. I love that a character like Jay could begin a story with affection at the forefront, along with an understanding of partnership and a desire for cohesion. I think I ended up learning that along with Jay.”

“This understanding—that there is a level of projection that comes with love—means that, a lot of times, you can project your desire for affection or intimacy onto someone in a way that they have to be accepting of it,” he continued. “Talking about it through communication and understanding is where the mutual line lies. And I think that’s one of the beautiful things about love. If I could bring that to Jay through my own understanding, then I think I’ve done a good job.”

Check out the full interview with Gooding, Holt, Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa and Gigi Zumbado, above.

Heart Eyes is in theaters now.