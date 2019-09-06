H.E.R is teaming up with her The Color Purple producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders on an upcoming Majorettes-inspired HBCU film set at 20th Century Studios.

The multihypenate, who made her feature film debut with last year’s The Color Purple, would develop, produce and star in the film. As The Hollywood Reporter states, “fascinated by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. approached Winfrey and Sanders with this project after working with them on Color Purple.”

They will produce with H.E.R., with Winfrey producing under her Harpo Films banner and Sanders producing through Scott Sanders Productions.