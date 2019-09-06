H.E.R is teaming up with her The Color Purple producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders on an upcoming Majorettes-inspired HBCU film set at 20th Century Studios.
The multihypenate, who made her feature film debut with last year’s The Color Purple, would develop, produce and star in the film. As The Hollywood Reporter states, “fascinated by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. approached Winfrey and Sanders with this project after working with them on Color Purple.”
They will produce with H.E.R., with Winfrey producing under her Harpo Films banner and Sanders producing through Scott Sanders Productions.
A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Lauren Ashley Smith is the film’s writer. Here’s the official description:
The story follows an introverted ballet dancer from L.A. who defies her parents by putting her thriving dance career on hold to go to college. There, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and attempts to overcome culture shock, her stuffy dance background, and fierce rivals to help return the team to its former glory.
“The intent is to make a funny, joyous celebration of authentic HBCU life told through the point of view of a majorette who, through experiencing HBCU life for the first time, will start to tap into who she really is,” states The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive report. “Majorette traditions, which combines marching band, dance, and gymnastic elements, has emerged in the last 50 years as a major cultural touchstone in college and Black culture.”
Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are also producing the film.
H.E.R. has won five Grammys in addition to an Emmy and on Oscar (for Best Original Song), only being one award away from an EGOT.