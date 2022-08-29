Shemar Moore’s 30-plus-year career has made him one of the most recognizable faces in film and television, and he’s not ready to call it quits.

While preparing for the return of his hit CBS series, S.W.A.T., the 53-year-old actor spoke with Blavity’s Shadow and Act about understanding longevity in the entertainment industry and knowing when to fight versus when to bow out.

To begin, Moore always knew he wanted “to get to the bag” but didn’t know it would happen like this.

The Oakland native began his career as a model and took up acting as a next step. His first major role was the handsome troublemaker Malcolm Winters on CBS’s The Young and the Restless.

“I remember day one. And I knew I was green. I knew I was nervous. I was getting all the light-skinned jokes and pretty boy jokes,” the father-of-one said. “I just took my shirt off, did some push-ups, put a bunch of baby oil,” admitted Moore, hoping to distract the production crew from his insufficiencies in acting.

To prolong the dreaded “tap on the shoulder,” Moore began taking acting classes and pushing himself as an actor. Moore’s original one-year contract with The Young and the Restless was extended multiple times from 1994 until 2005. He then left the soap to pursue other opportunities.