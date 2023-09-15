Tyriq Withers has been cast as a lead opposite Maika Monroe in the Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him at Universal Pictures.

It is Withers’ second Universal film, as he will burst on the scene in a major way with the studio’s Jordan Peele-produced thriller, Him, later this year.

What is ‘Reminders of Him’ about?

Deadline describes Reminders of Him as centering “on motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart.”

Monroe will play Kenna Rowan in the film directed by Vanessa Caswill. The Reminders of Him screenplay is based on the novel by Hoover and written by the author alongside Lauren Levine.

Although the news has been revealed that Withers will star opposite Monroe, no further details have been released regarding his character.

With Monroe starring as Kenna Rowan, the troubled young mother who returns to her hometown to reunite with her daughter following a stint in prison, it is possible that Withers will step into the role of another key character in the book, Ledger Ward, a local bar owner who is one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter, Diem.

This will be Hoover’s third novel to get an adaptatino, with a fourth also in the works

Reminders of Him will become the third novel by Hoover that will be adapted into a film. It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, was released last year.

Her thriller novel, Verity is being adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is scheduled to release in May 2026 via Amazon MGM Studios.

Another Hoover novel, Regretting You, is also currently in the works to become a movie.