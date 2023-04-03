Hinton Battle, a three-time Tony Award-winning actor, has died at age 67.
According to Vibe, Battle’s longtime friend, Debbie Allen, confirmed his death in a post shared on social media.
“Today I honor Hinton Battle, my dear friend who left us to dance and sing in God’s Ensemble last night,” the 74-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “He fought this battle to live and be creative impacting audiences and young people across the globe. Let us always hold him high in our hearts and in our mind’s eye and forever speak his name.”
Fans took to the comment section, sharing their love and condolences for the famed actor, celebrated for some of his most memorable roles on Broadway and in film.
“First saw him as the Scarecrow in The Wiz on Broadway and I was so happy to see him on the silver screen in Dreamgirls. He was so immensely talented and will be so missed. 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” one user said.
“Devastated. 🙏❤️🙏 One of the most talented humans ever to inhabit our planet. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” another wrote.
“So very sorry to hear this news. First met Hinton when he was in Sophisticated Ladies on B’way back in 1981. He was masterful and a great Soul. 👑🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽🌹🕊️,” a third user said.
Broadway World was the first to break the news of Battle’s death.
He was born in Germany on November 29, 1956. His interest in acting began when he enrolled at the Jones Haywood School of Ballet in Washington, D.C., and the School of American Ballet in New York City.
Battle embarked on his acting journey at age 15, making his debut as the Scarecrow in the Broadway rendition of The Wiz. Years later, he went on to star in musicals, including Dancin’, Dreamgirls, Sophisticated Ladies, Chicago, Ragtime, Miss Saigon and The Tap Dance Kid.
He received multiple awards celebrating his versatility as a performer, including accolades from the NAACP Image Awards, Midtown International Theatre Festival, Fred Astaire Award, Ira Aldridge Award, Planet Connection Award, and the 2012 Champion of the Arts Award from Big Boi’s “Antwan Patten” Big Kidz Foundation, per Broadway World.
Battle also worked behind the scenes as a director and choreographer. He wrote, produced and directed the comedy-drama Love Lies, starring legendary singers Brian McKnight and Angie Stone. He also holds choreography credits with the Outkast musical, Idlewild, Bolden, and Child Star: The Shirley Temple Story.