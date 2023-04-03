According to Vibe, Battle’s longtime friend, Debbie Allen, confirmed his death in a post shared on social media.

“Today I honor Hinton Battle, my dear friend who left us to dance and sing in God’s Ensemble last night,” the 74-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “He fought this battle to live and be creative impacting audiences and young people across the globe. Let us always hold him high in our hearts and in our mind’s eye and forever speak his name.”

Fans took to the comment section, sharing their love and condolences for the famed actor, celebrated for some of his most memorable roles on Broadway and in film.