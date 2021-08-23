Tony Award winner Myles Frost graduated from Bowie State University on Thursday. Frost graduated with a degree in fine arts with a concentration in music technology after working on Broadway for a year.

“I said I’m going to take this risk,” Frost said, according to CBS News. “I’m going to follow my heart and do what I’ve been called to do, and God will order my steps, and he most definitely has.”

After his Broadway performance in MJ: The Musical, which earned him a Tony Award in 2022, Frost became a national and international star. He thanked his mother for raising him and instilling dreams in his acceptance speech.

“You have taught me and showed me what a strong Black woman is and what it means to raise a strong Black man, and I just pray that I made you proud,” Frost said.

As a Bowie State graduate, Frost is most proud of having combined living a dream with getting an education. In his remarks, he describes his choice to pursue acting and education as a blessing.

“At the same time, within the same time frame, not everybody is blessed with an opportunity. Not everybody makes the decision or makes the choice to pursue both,” Frost said.

Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said the young actor is an example of good character.

“He’s demonstrating what it means to have good character to pursue your hopes and dreams,” Breaux said. “He achieved his education with all of the achievements he’s made in his young career.”

Outside of his success, Frost is proud of being the man he promised his family he would be.

“And, you know, just fulfill promises I made to my mother, my grandfather, my father of being the man I know I can be and just being the best version of myself that I can be,” Frost said.

Recently, Frost played Trayvon Martin in the new film “Origin,” written and directed by Ava Duvernay. He is also scheduled to begin rehearsals in London for MJ: The Musical. The U.K. will be able to witness Frost’s greatness starting on Mar. 7 at the Prince Edward Theatre.