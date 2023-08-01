Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy.

The new season of the show focuses on “five mamas’ boys who are grappling with the competing affections of their coddling, spoon-feeding mothers,” as the network states. “If these men aren’t able to let go of the apron strings once and for all, they may find they will need to let go of their romantic partnerships instead.”

In this episode, we get to see more of what’s going on about Shahid, his girlfriend Nylah, and his mother, Dia.

As the official description of Episode 403, “The Prince Has Arrived,” states:

In Georgia, we meet a new family – Lori, her son Chase and his fiancee, Tash. Chase is Lori’s only son and a doting one at that! Tash and Lori get along, but Tash is still peeved that Lori got engaged right when they did – which means two brides and two weddings. Lori’s big personality has stolen every spotlight, but Tash is determined to keep it on her for her big day. Meanwhile, in Virginia, Nylah is desperate to prove to Dia that she can take care of Shahid. She decides to cook a meal for Shahid’s whole family – a simple pasta dish that ends up taking over three hours to cook! In MA, Janelle confronts Tina about wearing – AND RUINING – her wedding shoes the night before. Will Tina apologize? Or will she look to Josh to get her out of the doghouse? And finally, Austin picks Kris up at the airport in Michigan, where they’ll be spending the holidays with Shirlene. This will be the first time Kris and Shirlene have seen each in over a year since their big fight. The nerves are high and no one knows how this will play out!

Shahid, Nylah and Dia on I Love a Mama’s Boy?

Introduced earlier this season, mother-and-son duo Dia and Shahid have a close relationship and even do things daily together, however, Nylah, Shahidi’s girlfriend sparks a questions of intentions with Dia.

Watch the exclusive preview below:

When does I Love a Mama’s Boy air on TLC?

I Love a Mama’s Boy premieres new episodes each Monday at 9p on TLC.