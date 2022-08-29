A24 has dropped the trailer for its upcoming latest horror thriller, I Saw The TV Glow, starring Justice Smith.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler also star in the film, written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

Accompanied by original music from Alex G, Caroline Polachek, Snail Mail, and Yeule, here’s the film’s logline:

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

The trailer opens up to a seemingly dark view of a street. “I know this might sound crazy” can be heard as the character, Maddy, goes down memory lane about a TV show. The adolescents gather around as they strategize how to overcome monsters across town. Realizing that the TV holds power, Maddie is sucked into the console without a trace. Maddie’s friends lose hope as the begin to question what if they’re on the other side of the TV screen.

Watch the trailer below: