Ice T has fired back at a social media user who said Law & Order: SVU has gone woke. The fan criticized the popular NBC crime series after Ice T posted a photo he took on the set of Law & Order to let fans know that he’s working hard on the 26th season of the show.

“Did they write SVU back to normal yet? It started to go woke,” the critic wrote on X in response to Ice T’s post.

The term “woke,” a word that was used by Black people for generations to mean things like “stay vigilant,” has of course become a popular insult among conservatives in recent years as a way of degrading people who speak up for social justice.

Ice T, however, made it clear that he doesn’t have time to play such games.

“What the F is Woke?” the “Law & Order” actor wrote in response to the X user. “lol Like I give a F**k.”