Bobby Boermans, director of the Netflix new film, iHostage, is speaking out about the inspiration behind the story.

Speaking with Time, Boermans explained how the new thriller is connected to the tragedy that unfolded on Feb. 22, 2022, when a gunman carried out an attack at an Apple Store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam.

What was Boermans’ initial reaction to the 2022 attack in Amsterdam?

Boermans reflected on the devastating incident, which occurred near his home. He said he was shocked when he first received a message about a gunman holding people hostage at the Apple Store and demanding €200 million in cryptocurrency.

“Fortunately, hostage situations like this are scarce in the Netherlands. That’s what made this incident bizarre. A man, demanding 200 million in cryptocurrency, chose to take a hostage in broad daylight on one of the busiest squares in Amsterdam,” Boermans told Time.

Shortly after the attack, Boermans visited the site and was heartbroken by what he saw.

“Only the bullet holes in the glass remained,” he said. “That weird juxtaposition stayed with me. The surreal calm after the storm. It made me ask: What happened during those five terrifying hours? It’s nothing short of a miracle that all the hostages survived. Of course, there’s the symbolic weight of the setting itself—a global brand like Apple, known for its clean, peaceful spaces. A place of sleek design and calm… it became the scene of something truly horrifying inside and out.”

What happened in the 2022 attack in an Amsterdam Apple Store?

When a 27-year-old gunman entered the Apple Store and held a 44-year-old Bulgarian man hostage, dozens of others hid inside and became trapped. Chaos continued to unfold as police arrived and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who demanded money and even sent selfies to the press during the incident.

After hours of negotiations, the suspect asked officers to send him water. As police used a robot to deliver a bottle, the hostage walked toward the entrance to retrieve it—and seized the chance to run outside.

The gunman chased after him but was struck by a police vehicle. He fell unconscious and died from his injuries a day later at the hospital.

“While working on the script, we consciously focused solely on the night of the hostage situation,” Boermans said of the new Netflix film. “Of course, you have to condense time in any film, but most of the story beats you see on screen are based on things that actually happened. We changed the dialogue and gave all characters fictional names so they couldn’t be traced back to the individuals involved. In reality, hundreds of people were involved in the stand-off, but we focused on five main characters—each from a different background, each offering a unique perspective.”