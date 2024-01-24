From hot summer nights to cozy autumn afternoons, Netflix has always got you. For over a decade now, the streaming giant has been sharing original shows and movies to entertain audiences of all ages and interests. As per usual, the October line-up of new arrivals is filled with spooky stories to get you in the Halloween spirit, but the voices of Black athletes and entertainers are being spotlighted too. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (marking the director’s first TV series on Netflix) is one of the month’s most highly-anticipated arrivals for drama fans. Elsewhere, LeBron James takes center stage alongside some of the NBA’s finest in Starting 5, a docu-series set to premiere on Oct. 9.

It’s exciting to note everything new on Netflix each month, but it’s wise to take note of what’s departing from the platform too! Family favorites like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr, Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat and Jumanji will no longer be in the streamer’s library in the coming weeks, along with the Chucky films and Magic Mike and its sequel. Find the full list of October’s new arrivals and dismissals below, and let us know what you’re most looking forward to watching in the comments.

This Month’s Must-Watch Releases

‘Starting 5’ (Oct. 9)

Netflix has seen tons of success with sports-centered documentary projects, such as Cheer, The Last Dance and Last Chance U. This month, they hope to continue that winning stream with Starting 5 – an original series following NBA legends like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and new father Jayson Tatum. Through the episodes (which were executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Maverick Carter and Peyton Manning), fans will see what life was like for the superstars during the 2023-24 season.

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ (Oct. 24)

Tyler Perry is a well-established figure in Hollywood, keeping us laughing in movies like Madea Goes to Jail and Why Did I Get Married throughout his career. As one of the latest creatives to sign a contract with Netflix, Perry is taking his storytelling talents to Beauty in Black – his first TV series on the streamer starring Taylor Polidore, Xavier Smalls and Richard Lawson. “Two women with contrasting lives become connected. One fights for survival after her mother forces her out while the other runs a prosperous company,” the synopsis reads.

‘The Platform 2’ (Oct. 4)

Back in 2019, a Spanish film called The Platform debuted on Netflix. All this time later, its powerful storyline remains in viewer’s heads, which is why there’s so much excitement over this month’s sequel. In the Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia-directed original, prisoners are fed from a descending platform where those on the upper levels feast on more than their fair share. As a result, those in the lower levels starve as they fight for scraps – until one man decides to change the system. The 2024 follow-up comes from the same director and appears to tell a similar, but equally as intriguing story.

‘Outer Banks’ S4, Part 1 (Oct. 10)

It feels like just yesterday that the first episodes of Outer Banks arrived on Netflix, but actually it was in 2020 when we were introduced to the Pogues. On Oct. 10, the first half of the hit show’s fourth season will premiere with Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant all returning. According to Tudum, this is the “biggest season yet,” so you won’t want to miss out!

‘Woman of the Hour’ (Oct. 18)

With her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, 39-year-old Anna Kendrick will have you hanging off the edge of your seat. Written by Ian McDonald, the story follows a serial killer named Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the TV show known as The Dating Game in 1978 amid his murder spree. Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman innocently looking for a suitor on live TV when she unknowingly crosses paths with the deadly Alcala.

‘Simone Biles Rising’ Part 2 (Oct. 25)

Even before her outstanding performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles warmed the hearts of Americans in the first two episodes of her Rising docuseries. Now that she’s back home and has had time to relax post-competition, the world is eager to hear more about Biles’ unique journey directly from her. Part two on the gymanstics GOAT’s story will be available for streaming on Oct. 25.

‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’ (Oct. 16)

Despite the many warnings about dating in the digital world, people around the globe fall victim to catfishing every day. Kirat Assi is just one of the millions of people hurt by the dishonesty of a man who she thought was her boyfriend, Bobby, for years. “After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong,” the synopsis reads,

‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ (Oct. 23)

In the midst of spooky season is the perfect time to catch up on your true crime history with This is the Zodiac Speaking. The Zodiac Killer is one of the most notorious (and mysterious) murderers of all time; this documentary follows a family that was eerily close to the prime suspect in the case, revealing plenty about his personal life.

What’s New on Netflix in October?

Making It in Marbella (Oct. 1)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country (Oct. 1)

21 Jump Street (Oct. 1)

22 Jump Street (Oct. 1)

8 Mile (Oct. 1)

As Above, So Below (Oct. 1)

The Birds (Oct. 1)

Boyz n the Hood (Oct. 1)

Bridesmaids (Oct. 1)

Brüno (Oct. 1)

Cinderella Man (Oct. 1)

Couples Retreat (Oct. 1)

Elysium (Oct. 1)

Escape Plan (Oct. 1)

Get Him to the Greek (Oct. 1)

The Girl Next Door (Oct. 1)

Halloween (Oct. 1)

It Chapter Two (Oct. 1)

Jarhead (Oct. 1)

Judy (Oct. 1)

The Karate Kid (Oct. 1)

The Karate Kid Part II (Oct. 1)

The Karate Kid Part III (Oct. 1)

Kung Fu Panda (Oct. 1)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (Oct. 1)

Legion (Oct. 1)

Marnie (Oct. 1)

Psycho (Oct. 1)

Psycho II (Oct. 1)

Red Dragon (Oct. 1)

Robin Hood (Oct. 1)

Salt (Oct. 1)

Scarface (Oct. 1)

The Sentinel (Oct. 1)

Till Death (Oct. 1)

Two Weeks Notice (Oct. 1)

Unfriended (Oct. 1)

Wipeout (Oct. 1)

Yellowjackets S1 (Oct. 1)

You’re Next (Oct. 1)

Chef’s Table: Noodles (Oct. 2)

Love Is Blind S7 (Oct. 2)

Unsolved Mysteries S5 (Oct. 2)

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (Oct. 3)

Blue Box (Oct. 3)

Heartstopper S3 (Oct. 3)

Trouble (Oct. 3)

CTRL (Oct. 4)

It’s What’s Inside (Oct. 4)

The Platform 2 (Oct. 4)

S.W.A.T. S7 (Oct. 4)

The Amazing Digital Circus (Oct. 4)

Ranma 1/2 (Oct. 5)

The Menendez Brothers (Oct. 7)

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Oct. 8)

Dinner Time Live With David Chang (Oct. 8)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Oct. 8)

Deceitful Love (Oct. 9)

Starting 5 (Oct. 9)

The Secret of the River (Oct. 9)

Girl Haunts Boy (Oct. 10)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri S2 (Oct. 10)

Love Is Blind, Habibi (Oct. 10)

Outer Banks S4 Part 1 (Oct. 10)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Oct. 10)

In Her Place (Oct. 11)

Lonely Planet (Oct. 11)

Uprising (Oct. 11)

A Quiet Place Part II (Oct. 12)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Oct. 12)

A Virtuous Business (Oct. 12)

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Oct. 14)

Abandoned (Oct. 15)

All American: Homecoming S3 (Oct. 15)

Detroiters S1-2 (Oct. 15)

Comedy Revenge (Oct. 15)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Oct. 15)

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (Oct. 16)

I Am A Killer S5 (Oct. 16)

Selma (Oct. 16)

Justice (Oct. 16)

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (Oct. 16)

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap (Oct. 16)

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Oct. 17)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S2 (Oct. 17)

The Lincoln Lawyer S3 (Oct. 17)

Outside (Oct. 17)

The Shadow Strays (Oct. 17)

Ghost Hunters S10-11 (Oct. 18)

Happiness Is (Oct. 18)

Join or Die (Oct. 18)

The Man Who Loved UFOs (Oct. 18)

Woman of the Hour (Oct. 18)

Yintah (Oct. 18)

American Ninja Warrior S14 (Oct. 19)

Book Club (Oct. 21)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (Oct. 21)

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (Oct. 22)

Escape at Dannemora (Oct. 22)

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Oct. 23)

Family Pack (Oct. 23)

This is the Zodiac Speaking (Oct. 23)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches S6 (Oct. 23)

Beauty in Black (Oct. 24)

Territory (Oct. 24)

Don’t Move (Oct. 25)

Hellbound S2 (Oct. 25)

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Oct. 25)

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Oct. 25)

Hijack ’93 (Oct. 25)

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges S1 (Oct. 28)

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show (Oct. 28)

Tom Papa: Home Free (Oct. 29)

Gossip Girl S1-6 (Oct. 29)

Go Ahead, Brother (Oct. 30)

The Law According to Lidia Poët S2 (Oct. 30)

Time Cut (Oct. 30)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (Oct. 30)

Children of the Church Steps (Oct. 30)

The Diplomat S2 (Oct. 31)

Murder Mindfully (Oct. 31)

Don’t Come Home (Oct. 31)

What’s Leaving the Streamer?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Oct. 2)

Crazy Rich Asians (Oct. 5)

It Follows (Oct. 10)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Oct. 21)

Wentworth (Oct. 26)

Bride of Chucky (Oct. 31)

Child’s Play 2 (Oct. 31)

Child’s Play 3 (Oct. 31)

Cult of Chucky (Oct. 31)

Curse of Chucky (Oct. 31)

Dark Waters (Oct. 31)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (Oct. 31)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (Oct. 31)

Eat Pray Love (Oct. 31)

Hellboy (Oct. 31)

Identity Thief (Oct. 31)

Jack Reacher (Oct. 31)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Oct. 31)

Jumanji (Oct. 31)

Key & Peele (Oct. 31)

La La Land (Oct. 31)

Magic Mike (Oct. 31)

Magic Mike XXL (Oct. 31)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Oct. 31)

Mr. Deeds (Oct. 31)

Save the Last Dance (Oct. 31)

Seed of Chucky (Oct. 31)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Oct. 31)

The Expendables (Oct. 31)

The Expendables 2 (Oct. 31)

The Expendables 3 (Oct. 31)

The Wedding Planner (Oct. 31)

The Young Victoria (Oct. 31)

World War Z (Oct. 31)