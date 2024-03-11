Most Netflix users are always on the lookout for new films and television shows in order to squeeze the most value out of their monthly subscription. If you count yourself among these subscribers, you may make frequent use of the Top 10 feature, in order to curate a revolving list of popular projects. This week, a surprising newcomer topped the Netflix charts, offering some foreign language thrills based on a shocking true story. The film, iHostage, adapts the events of a bizarre extortion and ransom attempt which occurred in Amsterdam back in 2022. While the subject matter is highly intriguing, a number of subscribers have held out on watching, especially since there aren’t any recognizable A-listers attached to boost the marketing. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the film and a review of the material therein.

We’ll briefly discuss the plot, the real-life backstory and run through what critics and audiences have been saying about iHostage, in order to give you an idea of whether or not the film is right for you. While we won’t outline any major spoilers for the movie, we will be talking about the conclusion of the actual event. If you’re looking to head into iHostage completely blind, be sure to read ahead with caution. Otherwise, let’s not waste any time, and see what we can learn about Netflix’s latest foreign language crime thriller.

What is ‘iHostage’ about?

As the title suggests, iHostage centers on a hostage situation perpetrated by a young, disgruntled man in Amsterdam. In 2022, a 27-year-old gunman entered an Apple Store, and proceeded to take one 44-year-old hostage. In doing so, dozens of other shoppers were stopped dead in their tracks, and effectively trapped in the store as the crime played out. Police arrived on the scene, and negotiated with the perpetrator for hours, as he demanded 200 million euros in untraceable cryptocurrency. While the standoff took place, the man communicated directly with reporters, offering a sort of live manifesto, and even provided photos of himself for the news to use on air.

After five hours of back-and-forth, the primary hostage managed to make a break for it. The gunman ran outside in an attempt to pursue his victim, allowing the police to open fire. From there, a shootout caused a flurry of property damage, before the police were able to ram into the shooter with a car, killing him instantly. iHostage does a good job of portraying these events as they occurred, though the film obviously takes some creative liberty in order to craft a cohesive narrative. As filmmaker Bobby Boermans explained during a recent interview with Time, “We changed the dialogue and gave all characters fictional names so they couldn’t be traced back to the individuals involved. In reality, hundreds of people were involved in the stand-off, but we focused on five main characters – each from a different background, each offering a unique perspective.”

What are people saying about the film?

Though iHostage has managed to top the Netflix viewing charts, it doesn’t seem like many people are responding positively on online review aggregates. At the time of this writing, the film has no confirmed critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with only six professional reviews. The popcornmeter, on the other hand, is firmly locked in with a paltry 18 percent, earning “certified rotten” status from an average of more than 100 reviews. Similarly, IMDb ratings leave the film with an average score of just 5.7 out of 10. A brief scan of these reviews will show dozens of scathing entries using adjectives like “dull,” “boring” and even “unwatchable.” Still, some viewers have responded positively to the film, with some praising iHostage’s tension building, realism and use of form. Specifically, the film’s interesting presentation seems to be a highlight, as some users have praised shots that were made to replicate CCTV footage, as well as sequences that were filmed via bodycam.

Rick Hong of Film Threat referred to iHostage as “an exhilarating watch,” and argued that it “promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering a powerful mix of thrill, empathy and realism that cements its place in the crime thriller genre.” Conversely, Leisure Byte‘s Archi Sengupta lambasted the film with a scathing 1.5 star review, writing “iHostage conveys none of the thrilling anticipation that a story like this should make us feel… It’s dull, boring and unimaginative and leaves a lot to be desired.”

Should you watch ‘iHostage’?

At the end of the day, art is subjective, so there’s no true way to know if you’ll enjoy the film unless you give it a try. If you’re deterred by the negative reviews, it may be worth noting that the filmmaker’s original goal was not to create an intense action outing, but to explore complex themes through tragic characters. In the very same Time interview referenced above, director Bobby Boermans explained his personal relationship to the subject matter. He described visiting the Apple Store just days after the dust had settled on the real-life hostage situation, when, “Only the bullet holes in the glass remained.”

Boermans’ film, in his own eyes, was made with the intention of parsing through the trauma of the shootout. The director stated “That weird juxtaposition stayed with me. The surreal calm after the storm. It made me ask: What happened during those five terrifying hours? It’s nothing short of a miracle that all the hostages survived. Of course, there’s the symbolic weight of the setting itself – a global brand like Apple, known for its clean, peaceful spaces. A place of sleek design and calm… it became the scene of something truly horrifying inside and out.”

If you’re interested in the backstory, or have any personal connection to this little slice of history, the film is most definitely worth a shot. After all, how could so many millions of Netflix users be wrong? If you’re looking for something a little more fast-paced and upbeat, you’d be better off checking out other entrants in the Netflix library, like Back In Action, or one of the many Fast and Furious movies.