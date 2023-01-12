P-Valley star Brandee Evans My Wife and Kids alum Parker McKenna Posey topline the trailer for the upcoming BET+ film Incision.

Also starring Shalim Ortiz and directed by Dale S. Lewis, Incision follows a medical resident (Evans) who decides to take it upon herself to bring down an organ harvesting ring–the same one that killed her sister. According to the synopsis:

Medical resident London Pierce adopts a new identity to infiltrate an illegal organ harvesting ring after discovering they are responsible for her sister Crystal’s demise. Pursued by a relentless hitman, London must navigate the treacherous criminal underworld to dismantle the operation and save her own life.

The film is written by Eric Chambers and Arayna Eason. Lewis serves as an executive producer with Melissa Llewellyn-Alston. Devin Griffin and Brian Rikuda executive produce for BET Films, with BET Films’ Lorisa Bates and Marven Neil co-executive producing. Producers include Llewellyn-Alston, Lewis and Chambers, with Eason and Nik Goldman co-producing. John Baldasare and Noelle Broussard co-produce for BET Films. Forum Creative Studios produces.

Check out the trailer below. Incision comes to BET+ June 6.