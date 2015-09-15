Industry has been renewed for its fourth season at HBO.

It comes as no shock as the series, which was a cult-favorite in its early seasons, is seeming to breakthrough to further mainstream success, particularly in the absence of HBO juggernaut, Succession.

The series “gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.”

Creators Mickey Down and Conrad Kay said in a statement received by Blavity’s Shadow and Act: “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in Season 4.”

Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “For three seasons, Industry has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama. Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

What is Industry about in Season 3?

The ensemble for the show includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.

Here’s the official synopsis for the third season:

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Down and Kay. It is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC.

The season’s directors include Down & Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.

Kathleen McCaffrey of Little Gems will be an executive producer on the upcoming fourth season.