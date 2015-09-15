HBO has dropped the first images for Industry season 3, which is set to return this summer.

The eight-episode third season will premiere August 11. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series “gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.”

Returning cast from season 3 includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.

Newcomers for season 3 include, in his HBO return, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington as Henry Muck, alongside Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

Here’s the season 3 description:

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

Created, written, and executive produced by Down and Kay, the series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC. It is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.

