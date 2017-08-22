Industry and Leave the World Behind star Myha’la has joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ new film inspired by Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble and co-founder of Tinder. Deadline first reported the news.

20th Century Studios will produce the film alongside Ethea Entertainment, with Lily James star to play the lead role. Myha’la will reportedly portray the Wolfe Herd-inspired character’s friend and colleague. The film will be directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who co-wrote the script alongside Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

While plot details are reportedly under wraps, the film is said to be an inspiration and not directly based on Wolfe Herd’s life. How it compares to Wolfe Herd’s actual life story remains unknown. She co-founded Tinder, and then left the company to go found one of its primary competitors, Bumble. She left the latter in 2023 and is one of the youngest self-made billionaires.

James will produce the film alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay. Gala Gordon will executive produce, with Sarah Shepard overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.

Filming for the project is set to take place in Los Angeles sometime next month.

Meanwhile, audiences can see Myha’la reprise her role as Harper Stern in the third season of the HBO/BBC series later this year.