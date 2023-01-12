Gen Z is getting their own talk show with Prime Video’s innovative new series, Influenced. Hailing from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, the series aims to turn the talk show on its head with a focus on social media. Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported about the upcoming series in May.

The series is hosted by content creators, the people who have the pulse on what the new generations are talking about when it comes to lifestyle, food, home design, entertainment, travel, beauty, mental health, spirituality and wellness, relationships and more. The co-hosts include Achieng Agutu, Eyal Booker, Tefi Pessoa, Taryn Delanie Smith and Cyrus Veyssi. The series streams on Prime Video Aug. 1.

Each episode of the 10-episode series will intertwine social media with a traditional talk show format in the hopes of speaking to youthful audiences about the topics that are important to them. Special guests also include

Emily Bear, Ally Brooke, Brooke Butler, Sumner Canfield, Allegra Edwards, Jerrie Johnson, Lizzy Mathis, Christina Milian, Joanne Molinaro, Sophie Morgan, Dylan Mulvaney, Chani Nicholas, Matt Sarafa, Vivian Tue and Stephanie Wolff.

Here’s what’s happening in each episode, according to Prime Video:

Episode 1: “Work-Life”: Our hosts discuss the highs and lows of work culture. They put AI to the test to create corporate profile pics, and Cyrus gives tips on reselling clothes as a side hustle. Actress Allegra Edwards, from the Prime Video series Upload, talks about acting and what her worst job taught her. Singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian shares how she balances her career, business, and motherhood.

Episode 2: “Hacks & Dupes”: One of our hosts strip down as they show off and test their favorite viral hacks and dupes. The Home Edit’s Sumner Canfield shares tips for how to organize different areas of your home. Plus, Your Rich BFF, Vivian Tu, brings her money-saving secrets for travel and shopping online.

Episode 3: “Social Media Pressures”: While sharing their lives on social media has its perks for content creators, it also comes with the pressure of always being perfect. Our hosts go makeup-free and open up about the pressures they feel. Sexual wellness expert Stephanie Wolff joins them to discuss how social media pressures have upped her clientele, and Brooke Butler performs live in the studio.

Episode 4: “Spirituality”: Faith Unbundled is trending as Gen-Z considers themselves more spiritual than religious. Our hosts share what spirituality looks like for them as Eyal introduces the group to a cold plunge, and Tefi shares how to create a crystal meditation table at home. Special guest Chani Nicholas drops by to talk about astrology, birth charts, and what Mercury in retrograde really means.

Episode 5: “Travel”: Whether it’s a road trip or a flight around the world, everyone has been bitten by the travel bug! Our hosts share their favorite travel memories. Achieng and Cyrus demonstrate their in-flight beauty routines while Eyal cooks up an easy, on-the-go protein snack for a travel day. Composer and pianist Emily Bear joins the hosts in the studio for an electrifying performance.

Episode 6: “Entertaining”: Our hosts share the latest trends in entertaining by mixing cocktails inspired by their exes and cooking tasty Bring Your Own Dish (BYOD) entrees. Tastemade’s “Dinner Party People” co-host, Lizzy Mathis, visits with a soul roll recipe. Plus, a very special guest joins the couch for an after-hours cocktail.

Episode 7: “Glow-Up”: It’s the year of the Glow-Up! Our hosts reveal photos from their youth and share their journeys of growth – inside and out. Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Matt Sarafa gives tips on wearing color. Actress Jerrie Johnson, from the Prime Video series Harlem, talks about being the first college graduate in her family and how her glow-up included being true to who she is, a queer Black woman.

Episode 8: “Self-Care”: The self-care industry has over 60 billion views on TikTok, and our hosts are diving in to share their own self-care favorites and test out the latest trending devices. Eyal, Tefi, and Taryn get busy in the kitchen with vegan chef Joanne Molinara to make Kimchi Dumplings. Influencer and LGBTQ+ advocate Dylan Mulvaney shares what self-care looks like to her.

Episode 9: “Relationships:” In this relationship-filled episode, our hosts discuss all things “Nomance,” open relationships, and cheating as Gen Z is throwing out all the rules. Former dating app employee, Cyrus, dishes out the best online dating profile tips for singles Eyal, Achieng, and Tefi. Sophie Morgan, a disability rights advocate and TV host, opens up about dating and her journey from paralysis to TV host.

Episode 10: “Throwback Nostalgia”: Our hosts are feeling nostalgic. Throwback outfits, throwback snack boards, and of course – their first social media post! Influencer Kate Steinberg joins and talks about why nostalgia resonates with young people. Ally Brooke, former member of Fifth Harmony, performs.

Reese Witherspoon executive produces through Hello Sunshine with fellow Hello Sunshine execs Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead and Elizabeth Sandorff. Jill Van Lokeren also executive produces as well as serve as showrunner.