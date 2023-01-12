Prime Video is getting into the talk show arena with their upcoming innovative talk show, Influenced.

The talk show is unlike others in that it’s described as a show led by content creators. The series will span 10 30-minute episodes and will be co-hosted by social media stars Achieng Agutu, Eyal Booker, Tefi Pessoa, Taryn Delanie Smith and Cyrus Veyssi. The series will premiere Aug. 1.

The talk show meshes social media with the traditional talk show format, bringing new audiences in with topics relevant to their lives. According to the synopsis:

Influenced is an evolution of the talk show format, bridging the gap between social media and TV, led by a panel of top content creators with varying spheres of influence and interest, and featuring subject matter experts whose businesses were built across mediums. Influenced encompasses all things lifestyle from food, fashion, home design, travel, and beauty to entertainment, popular culture, mental health, spirituality, and wellness.

Showrunner Jill Van Lokeren executive produces. Reese Witherspoon executive produces via Hello Sunshine with Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead and Elizabeth Sandorff.

“With our producing partner Hello Sunshine, we’re excited to refresh an enduring TV format,” Lauren Anderson, Amzon MGM Studios’ head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, said in a statement. “Blending what’s topical and relevant on social with what’s comforting and familiar about television, we can’t thank our partners, creators, and guests enough for joining us in this joyful and enlightening experiment.”

“Influenced is a blast! A show that perfectly combines the fun and relatable vibes of social media with the tips & takeaway of a 2024 version of a talk show,” Rea, Hello Sunshine’s head of unscripted television, added. “The hosts have so much chemistry – they will make you laugh, cry, and want to curl up on the couch with them, all in the span of a fast-paced half hour. In fact, some of the guests never wanted to leave, which speaks to the absolute joy that they bring to the screen.”