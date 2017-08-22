After several teasers and clips being released over the past few months, AMC Networks has premiered the first full Season 2 trailer for the critically acclaimed series, Interview with the Vampire.

Starring Jacob Anderson, the new season is executive produced by Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, who died in 2021.

Delainey Hayles is taking over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass, who had to depart the series due to a scheduling conflict. Interview with the Vampire also stars Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman and Ben Daniels.

Here’s the official description:



The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Interview with the Vampire will premiere on May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Watch the trailer below: