If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, there’s a pretty significant chance that you’re also a big fan of Invincible. The cartoon animated superhero franchise, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name, has drawn millions of eyes since first premiering back in 2021. The long-awaited third season of the show arrived with an explosive three-episode premiere on Feb. 6, offering some key insight into the future of the title character and his Viltrumite lineage. Though season three is still in its infancy, we already have a solid idea of what’s to come, thanks to a series of leaks that date back to the Invincible season two finale. If you’re curious about where the show is going, we’ll cover everything we know so far, including key characters, behind-the-scenes details and when to expect the graphic novel’s greatest arc, known as the Invincible War.

What ‘Invincible’ Leaks Were Confirmed in the Trailer?

As with any cult series, Invincible receives tons of online discussion from fans across the world, often pontificating on what’s to come as the show progresses. Once season two ended back in April 2024, many fans quickly took to the message boards to espouse their thoughts and theories on season three, with varying amounts of supporting evidence. Certain Reddit users would cite leaked concept art or comments from anonymous animators claiming to have worked on the series, but it was all speculation until the latest trailer dropped in December. As you can see, the Invincible season three trailer lays out a few key details, completely vindicating a few existing theories.

For starters, it appears as though the title character, Mark “Invincible” Grayson will be facing off against the Global Defense Agency, as he and director Cecil Stedman have fundamental differences of opinion regarding their role in keeping the planet safe. Furthermore, we now have confirmation that variants of our main characters are headed to Mark’s Earth, including young Omni-Man, as well as multiple different iterations of Invincible himself. As some leaked concept art suggested, Mark will be donning his iconic blue suit this year, which is utilized in the latter half of the graphic novel series as the budding hero grows to become the most powerful and mature version of himself. One of the most shocking reveals from screenshots floating around the web is the inclusion of Mohawk Invincible, which is regarded as one of the most chaotic variants in the entire IP.

Since the concept art leaks have essentially been confirmed, this means that we can handily rely on other mark-ups within the same image as indications of what we’ll see next. For starters, Invincible can be seen alongside Atom Eve, meaning we can expect the pair to finally embark upon their long-teased romance. As fans of the series already know, Mark asked Eve out in the season three premiere, but things quickly turned sour after he let it slip that he knows about her predetermined future. We’re not sure exactly how the two will reconcile, though we can assume based on the concept art that they’ll wind up hooking up shortly after a pretty gruesome battle since they look fairly bruised and scarred.

New Leaked Cast and Characters

Amazon has already announced a slew of new characters and A-list voice actors for Invincible season 3, including Aaron Paul, Simu Liu and Christian Convery. Though characters like Powerplex, Multi-Paul and Oliver have already been introduced or confirmed, Amazon managed to drop a few accidental leaks of their own. Fans online quickly sleuthed out the casting of Better Call Saul’s Jonathan Banks (who co-starred with Aaron Paul on Breaking Bad), as well as Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley. Thanks to a leaked memo from Amazon Prime, which was partially redacted, fans also learned who these two powerhouse character actors would be voicing. Apparently, Banks will be taking on the role of Conquest, while Bradley will lend his voice to Brit. These names may not mean much to casual viewers, but fans of the Invincible graphic novel series are already aware of how significant both of these characters are.

Brit, much like Invincible himself, is an extremely powerful being with superhuman health and healing abilities. He even had a comic run of his own before his character became integrated into the Invincible storyline. Though we don’t know how far along on his journey Brit will be when he is introduced to the animated series, we know that he has the potential to become one of the strongest characters in the entire franchise. Likewise, Conquest is an extremely powerful foe of Invincible, whose name should tell you a lot about his motivation. Conquest is an extremely violent Viltrumite leader, and his arrival likely signals the conclusion of the Invincible War storyline. Based on that information, we imagine he’ll probably show up towards the end of season three.

Who Is the Main Villain in ‘Invincible’ Season 3?

Though many leaks suggested that the Viltumites would be invading Earth this year, it appears as though that threat is on the back burner. If the season three trailer is anything to go by, it actually looks like GDA director Cecil Stedman will be Mark’s main antagonist this year, aided by an army of government officials and android goons. As stated, Mark and Cecil have historically operated as a team, though they frequently clash on matters of ethics and the greater good. We can see from the trailer that their relationship has soured in the third season, outlining a major conflict as the Viltrum threat is still incoming.

Even though Cecil will be the main bad guy in Invincible‘s latest installment, it looks like he won’t be alone. If the leaks about Conquest are true, it stands to reason that he’ll easily dwarf all other conflicts once he arrives within the Milky Way galaxy. Meanwhile, Mark is still facing off against low-level threats as they destroy his community, such as Dupli-Kate’s brother, Multi-Paul. As usual, it looks like Mark will really have his work cut out for him this year, with numerous threats pulling him in many different directions.

Why Was ‘Invincible’ Season 2 So Short? How Long Is Season 3?

Fans were justifiably upset by the exceedingly brief release of Invincible season two. Though the full season technically rang in at the same eight-episode runtime as the other seasons, it was split in half and delivered in two batches. This not only made the excessive wait between seasons unbearable to Invincible super-fans, but also caused many to view the season as unsatisfying. The key cause for this jilted release was Amazon’s business structure, as execs reportedly wanted to avoid airing episodes alongside some of their other popular shows. Plus, spreading out the episodes would help to ensure that subscribers would continue paying for the service for a longer period. Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has also gone on record as saying season two required a lot of additional work behind the scenes, so Amazon was looking for a way to recoup some of their sizable investment.

Luckily, it appears as though the massive conglomerate learned their lesson from the past fiasco, as season three is on pace to release new content weekly. After the explosive three-episode premiere on Feb. 6, we can expect one episode per week every Thursday until the season finale on Mar. 13. As a bonus for fans, it looks like the wait won’t be long for season four either, as several notable figures have already confirmed that work has begun on the next installment.

Will the Invincible War Be In Season 3?

As far as we can tell, the Invincible War definitely appears to be happening in season three. The arc, which sees Mark facing off against numerous evil iterations of himself from other dimensions, was first delivered as a single-issue comic, prompting five aftermath issues dealing with the significant fallout. We won’t get into major spoiler territory here, though the graphic novels depict the event as a nearly week-long battle, which ends just in time for Conquest to arrive and demand that Mark fulfill his Viltumite duties. If Conquest is truly set to appear at the end of season three, that likely means that the Invincible War will take place over the entire back half of the season, with Conquest serving as the big bad in season four.

Of course, the series has already delivered a few significant curveballs that readers could never have anticipated, so it’s always possible that Robert Kirkman and company are simply toying with our expectations. So far, the leaks do seem to be right on track with what we’re getting, though nobody truly knows what season three of Invincible has to offer just yet. New episodes for the series release Thursdays on Amazon Prime Video.