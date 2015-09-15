For years now, there have been talks of the beloved, iconic ABC daytime soap opera, All My Children, returning in some form.

This week, we got a huge new update in how the show will come back….and it is interesting to say the least.

All My Children‘s new lease on life at Lifetime?

TVLine first broke the news that the show was being eyed to return as a franchise of television movies at Lifetime.

ABC, All My Children‘s former home, is connected to Lifetime as Disney owns a stake in Lifetime’s parent, A+E Networks.

After TVLine’s first report, A+E Networks confirmed the news that two All My Children movies are in development, including one that would be holiday-themed.

Which characters will be in the All My Children revival films?

As Deadline reported per their sources, “conversations are currently underway on the project, which is in a conceptual stage. There is no writer, and it is unclear yet which characters from the original series may be featured in the film. Like the soap, the potential movie will be set in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia, which is modeled on the actual Philadelphia suburb of Rosemont.”

All My Children history: first revival series and prior new series attempt

All My Children initially ran from 1970 to 2011. After Prospect Park acquired the rights, a short-lived web series revival aired on The Online Network via Hulu in its early days. ABC went on to get the rights back and has been trying to plot the best way to bring the shows back to television for some time.

The latest attempt before the Lifetime movie news was when a primetime sequel series, Pine Valley was in development at ABC in late 2020. would focus on a young journalist with secret agenda that comes back to expose Pine Valley’s “dark and murderous history,” all while getting in the middle of a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

From Star writer Leo Richardson and executive produced by Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Andrew Stearn Robert Nixon (son of AMC creator Agnes Nixon), that project stalled in development and didn’t see the light of day.