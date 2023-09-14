HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, has truly captured audiences season after season. Its lavish sets, dramatic social intrigue, and opulent 19th-century fashion all make it a unique watch. But for many viewers of the show, some big questions still remain, such as, how much of The Gilded Age is based on a true story?

While the show isn’t a literal retelling of historical events, it draws heavily from real-life figures and social dynamics of the late 1800’s. As the show’s title suggests, the story occurs in America’s Gilded Age. This was a period of rapid industrialization, immense wealth and some intense social upheaval. Ultimately, the lines between fact and fiction are intentionally blurred to create a more believable narrative. For fans looking to better understand The Guilded Age, here’s what we know.

Is the HBO series based on the Vanderbilts?

Many viewers wonder if the fictional Russells from The Gilded Age are inspired by real-life figures. And while the show never explicitly names names, it’s no stretch to see the parallels with the powerful Vanderbilt family. Drawing from the historical rise – and social struggles – of Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt and his wife Alva, the series crafts the Russells as a thinly veiled homage to “new money” trying to crack the exclusive old-money elite.

One of the biggest similarities between the characters and the real-life Vanderbilts, other than looks, is how the characters act. Bertha is similar to Alva due to the way she attempts to climb the ranks of the elite New York society. She uses lavish parties and over-the-top architecture to be accepted.

As Business Insider reports, Alva actually threw one of the most iconic balls of the time. This led to her being accepted by “old money” families. This real-life ball was thrown in 1883, but this desperate attempt at social acceptance was adapted in The Gilded Age. These stark similarities, among many others, have convinced many viewers that the show is based on the Vanderbilts.

How historically accurate is ‘The Gilded Age’?

When it comes down to historical accuracy, The Gilded Age does a pretty good job, according to Smithsonian Magazine. It is a fairly authentic portrayal of the era, despite some creative liberties that might have been taken. Overall, the setting, architecture and societal tensions are grounded in fact. Viewers see the very real social divide between “new money” and “old money.” These differences were grounded in the exclusionary practices of New York’s high society. While these same sentiments may still exist, back in the day, it was even worse. So, despite the extreme wealth of the Russells, they still had to fight their way into many social circles, especially as newcomers.

Having to break into the upper echelons of New York is definitely a historically accurate experience. This experience reflects the power struggles between families like the Vanderbilts, self-made millionaires, and the Astors, who came from wealth. Overall, historical consultants help accurately depict period detail, put together costume design and even dialogue. This era was depicted quite well. And with the inclusion of the Black character Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), the lesser-known parts of 19th-century Black elite life were revealed. So, The Gilded Age pushes some pretty historically accurate themes and plotlines.

Is George Russell based on a real person?

Many fans have speculated that George Russell is modeled on William K. Vanderbilt, making The Gilded Age feel like a semi-true story. While George does echo Vanderbilt’s legacy – as the wealthy grandson of railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt – he’s not a straight historical portrait. Instead, George is a composite character, drawing traits from multiple industrial titans of the late 19th century, including robber barons like Jay Gould, whose rivalry with old-money elites is mirrored on-screen.

As Distractify reports, Jay was a railroad tycoon who was well known for his ruthless business practices and financial manipulations. George Russell, like Gould, is depicted as a man with his eyes on the prize. Empire-building was more important than social climbing. That is, until he met his wife who had greater ambitions for the family’s legacy.

So, being motivated to join the upper crust of New York society and being depicted as a devoted husband and father sets this character apart. Direct links are not made between Russell and a historical figure. Basically, producers have been able to add different layers of complexity to the character while not being confined to strict historical documentation. In this way, George has served more as a symbolic figure of the industrial age rather than a direct historical replica.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Vanderbilts get divorced?

Although divorce was uncommon then, Alva divorced William in 1895, according to Town & Country. She cited adultery as the reason for the split, which likely is the reason the divorce was allowed. This left her quite wealthy due to divorce settlements. Also quite surprisingly, she later remarried another rich man, Oliver Belmont.

Is the Vanderbilt family still rich?

While the Vanderbilt family was once considered one of the wealthiest families in the United States, they are much less well off now. In the mid-20th century, due to poor money management and considerable spending, the Vanderbilt family lost most of its wealth. Although the family’s legacy still lives on, it is nowhere close to where it used to be, per Forbes.