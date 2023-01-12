The Gilded Age will continue for another season.

HBO has announced its period drama created by Julian Fellowes has been greenlit for a third season after receiving heaping praise for its second season. Critics loved the second season’s offerings, with USA Today calling it “sparkling” and Entertainment Weekly describing it as “opulent” and over-the-top.” Rolling Stone also called the series one that “contain[s] many delights.”

The series starring Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski began this season with the mystery of who will get the coveted seat at the Academy of Music, and with it, a greater position in society. According to the logline:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of THE GILDED AGE begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

HBO’s programming head of drama series and films Francesca Orsi said the network is “proud” of what Fellows and his team have achieved.

“From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week,” she said in a statement. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”

Universal Television president Erin Underhill also added, “There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age. We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellows’ incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season…you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

Along with McDonald and Baranski, the series stars Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Fellowes executive produces with Gareth Neame, director David Crockett, Michael Engler, writer Bob Greenblatt and Sonja Warfield. Salli Richard-Whitfield produces.