Looks like Islanders aren’t the only ones who can switch things up last minute.

Fans tuning in for the Love Island USA Season 7 premiere were hit with a surprise when Peacock announced a brief delay just hours before its scheduled airtime at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT.

“WE GOT A TEXT! 👀 Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait ❤️‍🔥🏝 Stay tuned!” on X (formerly Twitter), easing panic and keeping the excitement alive.

WE GOT A TEXT! 👀 Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait ❤️‍🔥🏝 Stay tuned! #LoveIslandUSA — Peacock (@peacock) June 4, 2025

When will the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premiere now air?

Peacock didn’t announce when the episode will now drop. But since they said it was “slightly delayed,” it is presumed the episode will be up within the hour, before 10 p.m. ET.

Why is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premiere episode delayed?

While the reason behind the holdup hasn’t been revealed, viewers can rest easy knowing the drama, romance and chaos are still set to kick off Tuesday night, just fashionably late. And honestly, what’s more on brand for Love Island than showing up with a little mystery?

Fans reacted to the delay with hilarious memes on X.

One person wrote, “starved myself, cooked, made sure my subscription was paid for, got set up, set an alarm, and #LoveIslandUSA wanna be 12 minutes late. I CANT TAKE IT.”

starved myself, cooked, made sure my subscription was paid for, got set up, set an alarm, and #LoveIslandUSA wanna be 12 minutes late. I CANT TAKE IT pic.twitter.com/bAcR5hA0kp — faith ♡ (@FaithAzaria1) June 4, 2025

“I’m glad it’s not just me LMAO yall don’t understand how many times I done turned my tv off and on and closed and reopened the peacock app 💀 #LoveIslandUSA,” wrote someone else.

I’m glad it’s not just me LMAO yall don’t understand how many times I done turned my tv off and on and closed and reopened the peacock app 💀 #LoveIslandUSA — jonathan✨ (@jaeedivine) June 4, 2025

Fan reactions to the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premiere delay

Check out more reactions below: