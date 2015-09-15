Love Island USA‘s hotly anticipated Season 7 has announced its first cast members!

Per the official description of the season, ” Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.” Host Ariana Madix returns for the season, as does narrator Ian Stirling.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 first cast members list

The 10 islanders that will walk into the villa next Wednesday are Ace Greene of Los Angeles, California; Austin Shepard of Northville, Michigan; Belle-A Walker of Honolulu, Hawaii; Chelley Bissainthe of Orlando, Florida; Huda Mustafa of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jeremiah Brown of Los Angeles, California; Nicolas Vansteenberghe of Jacksonville, Florida; Olandria Carthen of Decatur, Alabama; Taylor Williams of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Yulissa Escobar of Miami, Florida.

When does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 premiere?

The new season premieres June 3. New episodes are dropping every day at 9 p.m. ET during premiere week. After this, new episodes will stream on Thursdays through Tuesdays. Also, the after-show, Love Island: Aftersun will air Saturdays beginning June 7. The hosts will be announced soon.

Season 7 of Love Island USA comes as a new spinoff on the Season 6 cast, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, also premieres this year, and the spinoff Love Island Games is also set to get a second season.

The series is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. ITV America is the studio. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Check out the ‘Meet the Islanders’ video below: