Since its inception in 1997, The View has grown far beyond Barbara Walters’ initial vision. With co-hosts and guests from every walk of life, the daytime talk show has grown in popularity for its humor, inclusiveness and even its take on politics. Although millions tune in to hear Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and their colleagues talk about the latest and greatest, The View has faced cancellation rumors over the years. In 2025, viewers continue to wonder what the future holds for the ABC show – and whether Goldberg will continue to appear in upcoming episodes. Here’s everything we know.

Where are ‘The View’ cancellation rumors coming from?

(Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

In 2025, rumors about The View‘s cancellation are running rampant as the show stopped airing in the middle of its 28th season. Since a new episode aired on Apr. 11, fans have noticed that reruns have been the only thing on the air. The ABC website schedule confirms that nothing was slated for the week of Apr. 14, although the reruns that aired this week were first shared in February and March.

The absence of Joy Behar has also added to The View cancellation rumors. She began co-hosting when the show began in 1997, so the lack of her presence has caused confusion. But as it turns out, according to Yahoo Entertainment, she missed three episodes due to illness in April, but is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Behar previously confirmed in a 2022 People Interview that, “I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time.”

What we know about the scheduled hiatus

Thankfully, fans can put their worries at ease since there are no plans of The View being cancelled either. The absence of live shows this April is due to the program’s regular spring break. Entertainment Weekly reports, “The talk show regularly takes a week off during the spring season, and that break begins with Monday’s episode, kicking off an entire week of encore broadcasts featuring interviews with stars and political figures.” So, the ladies of The View were simply taking a short hiatus, with live shows resuming this week featuring co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Is Whoopi Goldberg quitting ‘The View’?

For many viewers, Whoopi Goldberg is a regular favorite on The View panel. She joined in 2006, when it was in its eleventh season. Over the years, the Sister Act starlet has become known for sharing her sense of humor, wisdom and passion with the world.

In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg dispelled rumors and established herself as a continuing champion for open dialogue on the show. The EGOT holder stated, “One of the things people would love to see, people always say, ‘You should take ‘The View’ off television.’ You know why? Because we give you an opportunity. We don’t tell you what to think, we say, ‘This is what I think.’” Considering her recent comments, it seems like she will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who got fired from ‘The View’?

Despite her being an early fixture on the show, Joy Behar was fired from The View in 2013 after conflict with higher executives. Eventually, she came back as a guest co-host then was asked to come back permanently. Debbie Matenopoulos was also fired in 1998, after being hired at 22 as the youngest co-host in the show’s history right after college.

Who is the highest paid host on ‘The View’?

According to more recent reports, Whoopi is in the lead while Behar is close behind. They make an estimated $8 million and $7 million per year, respectively.