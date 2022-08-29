The View is almost back for its 28th season!

Fans can expect to see the familiar faces of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin as they dive into the latest “Hot Topics,” sit-down conversations and more.

They are also moving from their longtime filming home on the New York City’s Upper West Side to a new studio in downtown Manhattan’s Hudson Square. The View is the first of the ABC projects that are relocating to the new Disney headquarters.

The View is filming at a new Disney studio in Hudson Square

The move was first hinted at in a post for the Season 27 finale during the early days of August.

The View’s Instagram post read, “Get ready for a new ‘View’ as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City’s Upper West Side! ✨ See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off season 28! Here’s a look behind the scenes of our photo shoot for this past season in studio TV1.”

The View‘s Season 28 promo

Now, in a new promo, ABC has teased the upcoming season with a preview that highlights this “big move.” A promotional clip for the show declares, “The View’s on the move into a new big season on ABC…and get this, moving into a fabulous new home and studio too.”

Goldberg said in the promo, “Y’all know we’re moving, right?” Hostin added, “We’re moving downtown to the hottest new studio to match our hot topics.”



When does the new season of The View air?

The View returns on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

Who are the guests when The View comes back for Season 28?

They first batch of guests for the season includes: