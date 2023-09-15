Issa Rae has set a new big screen role as she’s set to produce and star in the upcoming film, Good People, Bad Things.

As Deadline reports, the film, described as a “comedic thriller,” is written and directed by Ninian Doff, and “follows an overwhelmed woman (Rae) who gets lost in a seemingly infinite parking garage and soon discovers she is not alone.”

MRC will finance the film, and this marks Rae’s third project with the studio following her role in Amazon MGM Studios’ American Fiction and the Netflix film, Lovebirds.

Here are the producers behind ‘Good People, Bad Things’?

Montrel McKay also produces with Issa Rae under Hoorae. Sara Rastogi of Hoorae is executive producing, as are Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi.

The movie will also be produced under Doff’s latest banner, Present Company Inc., where Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox will also serve as producers.

Rae’s latest foray into the thriller space includes her role in Netflix’s latest season of Black Mirror, where she starred in the “Hotel Reverie” episode opposite Emma Corrin and Awkwafina.

When will ‘Good People, Bad Things’ be released?

Right now, the film is still in early development, so no word yet on when production would start, let alone when the film will be released.