Netflix announced two new projects during its Upfronts presentation on Thursday, including the Denzel Washington film Here Comes the Flood and the Jamie Foxx film Fight for ’84.

Washington stars with Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Here Come the Flood, directed by Fernando Meirelles and written by Simon Kinberg.

The description describes it as “an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.”

Meirelles produces the film with Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films. Samson Mucke is an executive producer.

Details of ‘Fight for ’84’ starring Jamie Foxx

As for Fight for ’84, no other cast member is known for the project outside of Foxx. It is based on the true story of the coach of the 1984 US Olympic Boxing team. This puts him in familiar territory with a sports film, as he starred in Any Given Sunday and Ali.

The description reads, “After the US Olympic Boxing Team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980, a new coach is brought in to rebuild the team from scratch. He leads them to victory at the ’84 Olympics, where they win the most medals in Olympic boxing history.”

Andrés Baiz is the director and the film was by Andrea Berloff, John Gatins and Andy Weiss.

What Andrés Baiz says about the film and working with Jamie Foxx

“What excites me about Fight for ’84 is how deeply human it is,” Baiz told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s a story about second chances, about rebuilding after loss, and about finding strength through connection. This isn’t about fame or glory – it’s about heart, discipline, and purpose. In a time when so many of us are trying to find meaning again, this story feels more relevant than ever.”

On working with Jamie Foxx, he added, “Teaming up with Jamie Foxx is incredibly exciting. He’s an exceptional actor with unmatched range, and brings realness and depth you can’t fake. As star and producer, he brings passion and truth to the role. I’m eager to learn from him and, through honest direction, help him tap into something raw and deeply personal.”

The film is produced by Eric Newman for Grand Electric, Bryan Unkeless for Night Owl, Jamie Foxx and Michael W. Abbott for A Move Films Production. Executive producers are Andy Weiss for WeBros Entertainment, Henry Tillman and Datari Turner.