“It was really easy to do because Disney Animation wanted to help us tell the story we wanted to tell,” Olowofoyeku said. “They were really in on asking questions and just understanding what the culture is and every single detail. If there is literally a teacup in the show and the teacup is red, they were going to ask, ‘Hey, does red mean anything to Nigerians? Is there any significance of a red teacup?’ Because they wanted to make sure we got everything right. It made the walk easy. All we had to do, like Ziki, was write a Nigerian story and set it in Lagos, and Disney didn’t try to change it from what would have happened if the story happened in real life. There’s an actual island and an actual mainland. People sell things to moving vehicles in traffic, all those things are real, they happen. So just taking that and making sure that the voice actors said things the way we actually say it in Nigeria, making sure that the arts didn’t feel different from what things look like in Nigeria, I think it all was organic, or natural.”